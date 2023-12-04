Santa, Mrs. Claus spotted at Century Square during Jingle on the Green

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The holiday spirit was alive at Century Square in College Station on Sunday afternoon.

A big crowd came out for Jingle on the Green.

The Claus’ were there to take photos with kids, even dogs. There were also crafts, hot chocolate and lots of Christmas music.

“It is just the sweetest thing in the world getting to see all the kiddos and also getting to see how it’s not just about the kiddos, it’s about the families or people with their pets,” Madi Poland, a Marketing Strategist for Century Square, said. “People get to meet Santa and feel that magic of Christmas again.”

The holiday fun at Century Square is not over. Next Sunday, December 10, the Architects of the Brazos Valley will be in Century Square for a gingerbread build-off. The money raised will go toward the AIA Brazos Architecture in Schools program.

