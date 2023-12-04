Texas A&M hiring Florida’s Sean Spencer as defensive line coach

Sean Spencer Texas A&M defensive line coach
Sean Spencer Texas A&M defensive line coach(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M is set to replace Elijah Robinson with Sean Spencer as its next defensive line coach, as first reported by ESPN.

Spencer spent the past two seasons as the defensive line coach/co-defensive coordinator for the Florida Gators. Before Florida, he coached the D-line for the New York Giants in the NFL. Spencer also coached with A&M head coach Mike Elko at Hofstra and Bowling Green.

Robinson is leaving A&M to take the defensive coordinator position at Syracuse.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Hamburger in Bryan announces second closing
Mr. Hamburger in Bryan is closing, again
According to a release, the College Station location will be the fourth in Texas and the 41st...
New store coming to Post Oak Mall
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023
The ongoing Harvey Mitchell Parkway (FM 2818) improvement project has reached another...
FM 2818 southbound ramp to Wellborn Road set to reopen next week
Stock photo of Burleson County Oil Well
Thieves target multiple oil well sites in Burleson County in recent weeks

Latest News

Texas A&M interim head coach Elijah Robinson
Robinson looking forward to coaching Texas Bowl before leaving for Syracuse
Aggies sign Amare Hernandez to 2024 Class
No. 21 Aggies open December with two-game homestand
KBTX Joni Taylor
Taylor Named 2023 USA Basketball 5-on-5 Junior National Team Coach of the Year
Franklin pitcher Cort Lowry is surrounded by some of his high school teachers following his...
Franklin's Lowry signs baseball scholarship with Tarleton Texans