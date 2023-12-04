The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station presents ‘A Christmas Carol: The Musical’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station is bringing in the holidays with the classic “A Christmas Carol: The Musical.”

The show introduces the audience to Ebenezer Scrooge as he journeys to learn the meaning of Christmas.

“It’s a wonderful Christmas story that just gets you all up in your feels and excited for the holiday season,” Cynthia Bradford, the show’s director said.

Bradford says one way she’s put her own twist on this tale is by highlighting Scrooge’s journey more at the beginning of the show.

Scrooge is a cold-hearted man whose main concern is money. He had a rough upbringing, which brought about his attitude.

Throughout the show, he’s led on a road to redemption and joy by characters including Tiny Tim, Bob Cratchit, the ghost of his former business partner Marley and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future.

The music uniquely presents Scrooge’s journey, according to Bradford. It was created by Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, musical theater legends behind popular shows including “The Little Mermaid” and “Ragtime.”

“It just elevates and heightens and helps tell the story,” Bradford said.

The director said this is a show everyone can enjoy and take something away from.

“It’s not just about Scrooge’s redemption but the people in his life because a lot of times, we see people make big changes and the people around them aren’t ready to accept it,” Bradford said. “At the end of the show, the people in his life that he’s wronged welcome him with open arms, which is such a good lesson for the rest of us for the people in our lives who are trying to make changes.”

“A Christmas Carol: The Musical” runs until Dec. 17, and tickets can be found here.

