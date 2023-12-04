Twin Peaks to thank public service professionals with free Christmas trees

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The owners and employees of Twin Peaks are spreading holiday cheer to public servants with their 10th annual Christmas tree giveaway.

Trees will be donated to veterans, active military, first responders, and teachers within the community on December 5, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at their location on Highway 6 in Bryan.

All are invited to the event to celebrate public servants and holiday cheer.

The Christmas Tree giveaway began in 2013, and since then, the company has given over 5,000 free trees to military families and families in need. This year, the company hopes to distribute 950 trees across Twin Peaks restaurant locations.

“We’re giving back to the veterans and the first responders to help them out through the holiday season, especially if they’re going through a tough time,” said Veronica Bush, Assistant Manager of Twin Peaks Bryan. “I’m excited to see the happy families and I like that we’re giving back to our community.”

Avalanche Food Group, a business started by the Rosa brothers, are the owners of 11 Twin Peaks locations across Indiana and Texas and they want to show their gratitude for the service workforce within the community, according to the Avalanche Food Group website.

Bush says that waitresses will be in “Santa’s helper” costumes and will help load the Christmas trees and give out smiles to all on the day of the event.

“The best part is just being involved with the community,” said William Morales, General Manager of Twin Teaks Bryan. “Especially here in Bryan, being a small, knit community.”

Not only are they giving away free trees to professionals in service fields, but the company will also include ornaments and a tree stand with each tree giveaway.

“Veterans, EMS, firefighters, and teachers get priority, but if we do have anything left over, we’re always willing to help out the community,” said Morales. “If we have the extra ones, we’ll be glad to help you out.”

Many receiving the trees have been given a voucher for a fresh-cut tree and its decorations, but all are welcome to attend the giveaway event. The remaining vouchers will be given away to any military members, first responders, and teachers with valid IDs until the end of the event.

“[I’m looking forward] to helping where we can for the community members that need it,” said Bush. “Or people who may just need a little extra, to help them smile and get through their day.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.