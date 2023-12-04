Woman killed in shark attack while swimming with daughter off Mexican coast

A 26-year-old Mexican woman has died after she was severely bitten in the leg by a shark while...
A 26-year-old Mexican woman has died after she was severely bitten in the leg by a shark while swimming with her 5-year-old daughter in the Pacific Ocean.(Source: Olga Ernst/CC BY-SA 4.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:43 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - A Mexican woman died after she was severely bitten in the leg by a shark in the Pacific Ocean off the beach town of Melaque, authorities said Sunday.

Rafael Araiza, the head of the local civil defense office, said the attack occurred Saturday a short distance from the beach in Melaque, just west of the seaport of Manzanillo.

The town is in the western state of Jalisco, and is located next to the better-known beach town of Barra de Navidad.

Ariaza said the woman, 26, was swimming with her five-year-old daughter toward a floating play platform about 75 feet (25 meters) from the shore.

The victim was trying to boost her child aboard the floating platform when the shark bit her. The daughter was not harmed.

Ariaza said that despite a quick response by rescuers, the woman died of blood loss from the massive bite wound on her leg near the hip. She was a resident of a nearby town.

Authorities closed the beaches in Melaque and Barra de Navidad to swimming as a precaution.

Shark attacks are relatively rare in Mexico. In 2019, a U.S. diver survived a shark bite on the forearm in Magdalena Bay off the Baja California Sur coast.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release, the College Station location will be the fourth in Texas and the 41st...
New store coming to Post Oak Mall
Steve Westbrook
State sheriffs’ association investigating after director accused of mismanaging funds
Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State Texas Bowl
Texas A&M to take on Oklahoma State in Texas Bowl
City of College Station holds first Christmas parade
City of College Station holds first Christmas parade
Santa Clause and his reindeer stopped by College Station on Friday to help kick off the...
Get in the Christmas spirit for a weekend full of festive events

Latest News

Authorities say 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume was killed when his landlord allegedly attacked...
Father of Palestinian American boy slain in alleged hate crime files wrongful death lawsuit
Heavy bombardments were reported overnight and into Sunday in the area of Khan Younis and the...
Israel expands Gaza ground offensive, vows to hit the south with ‘no less strength’ than the north
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
From left, 2023 Kennedy Center Honorees Renée Fleming, Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal, Barry...
Kennedy Center Honors fetes new inductees, including Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal and Dionne Warwick
FILE - Former Detroit Tigers manager Jim Leyland watches batting practice before a spring...
Jim Leyland elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame, becomes 23rd manager in Cooperstown