Aggies look to extend winning streak versus Lamar

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has won five straight and looks to extend its streak versus the Lamar Cardinals at 11 a.m. on Wednesday inside Reed Arena.

The Aggies (7-1) boast one of the premier defenses in the nation as they are ranked No. 6 in FG% defense (32.0%) and No. 8 in scoring defense (50.5). During A&M’s five-game winning streak, the Maroon & White is winning by an average margin of 29.2 points per game and has defeated three Power 5 opponents.

Leading the Aggies versus Lamar (4-2) will be Janiah Barker who is pacing the team in points (13.5) and rebounds (9.1) per game. Barker and Lauren Ware are the only pair of teammates in the country with at least four double-doubles each. Ware has been the anchor for the stout A&M defense, swatting away 2.8 shots per game, which ranks 10th in the country.

Promotions

HOLIDAY HOOPS: Tickets beginning at $3 (Youth) and $5 (Adult) are available in advance or on gameday.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DAY: Texas A&M women’s basketball is anticipating nearly 5,000 students and teachers from over 30 schools to be in attendance to cheer on the Aggies.

How to Keep up

The game will be streamed on SECN+ with Will Johnson and Tap Bentz on the call. The radio call will be broadcast on 1150 AM/93.7 FM locally and worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile App. Live stats can also be followed by clicking here.

Tickets

New season ticket purchases for the 2023-24 Texas A&M women’s basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation. Additionally, Flex Packs are available as well as individual home-game tickets.

Parking

Parking for women’s basketball games is free to the public with lot 102 designated for ADA use.

Follow the Aggies

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram /Threads and X by following @AggieWBB.

