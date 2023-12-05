Aggies sign Amare Hernandez to 2024 Class

By Sam Thornton / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball head coach Jamie Morrison announced the addition of Amare Hernandez to the 2024 signing class Tuesday.

Hailing from McAllen, Texas, Hernandez is set to join the program in the fall of 2024. The outside hitter brings a dominant arm to Aggieland, as she was named the 2022 District Hitter of the Year and finished her high school career with over 1,500 kills.

“Our goal at Texas A&M is to bring exceptional people that have the potential to play the game we love at the highest level, and Amare [Hernandez] is just that,” Morrison said. “She’s an amazing young woman with a huge arm and a great foundation to build on. We cannot wait to have her in our program.”

Her level of play was well noted, as Hernandez was named First-Team All-District in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, while also earning Blocker of the Year honors and Freshman Newcomer of the Year in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

The McAllen Memorial High School product also stood out in the classroom, as she was added to the National Honor Society (2022), named to the All-Academic Honor Roll (2023) and awarded the Distinguished Level of Achievement in (2022).

