A&M United Methodist Church prepares for annual Messiah Sing-A-Long!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Get ready to sing your heart out for A&M United Methodist Church’s Messiah Sing-A-Long on Sunday, Dec. 10!

The event will take place in the Sanctuary at 7 p.m., featuring professional orchestra and soloists combined with A&M UMC’s Chancel Choir, conducted by Director of Music Michael Vaughn.

“One of them [soloists] is a friend of mine from college days who has had a very large career singing at the Metropolitan Opera and other opera houses, so we’re bringing him from New York to sing for us,” said Vaughn.

You can choose to bring your own score, borrow one from the church, or just come and listen to the choir and orchestra as they bring the story of the Messiah to life through music.

There will also be a pre-concert dinner in the Great Hall at 5:30 p.m. and reservations are required.

However, the concert is free and open to the public!

