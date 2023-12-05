Brazos County Commissioners to hold public hearing on tax abatement guidelines

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -According to online records, Brazos County commissioners will hold a public hearing Tuesday to discuss guidelines and criteria for granting tax abatements.

The county says the goal is to stimulate economic growth by providing incentives for businesses that meet certain criteria.

The Texas Property Redevelopment and Tax Abatement Act (Chapter 312 of the Texas Tax Code) authorizes tax abatements for a limited time to encourage property development or redevelopment.

Specific criteria for tax abatement include expanding the local tax base, creating permanent full-time employment, contributing to economic development, and complying with governmental and environmental regulations.

The meeting is set to start at 9 AM on Tuesday at the Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan.

A copy of the proposed Tax Abatement Guidelines and Criteria can be found below.

