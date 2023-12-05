Brazos County Commissioners to hold public hearing on tax abatement guidelines

Brazos County Administration Building
Brazos County Administration Building(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -According to online records, Brazos County commissioners will hold a public hearing Tuesday to discuss guidelines and criteria for granting tax abatements.

The county says the goal is to stimulate economic growth by providing incentives for businesses that meet certain criteria.

The Texas Property Redevelopment and Tax Abatement Act (Chapter 312 of the Texas Tax Code) authorizes tax abatements for a limited time to encourage property development or redevelopment.

Specific criteria for tax abatement include expanding the local tax base, creating permanent full-time employment, contributing to economic development, and complying with governmental and environmental regulations.

The meeting is set to start at 9 AM on Tuesday at the Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan.

A copy of the proposed Tax Abatement Guidelines and Criteria can be found below.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release, the College Station location will be the fourth in Texas and the 41st...
New store coming to Post Oak Mall
Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State Texas Bowl
Texas A&M to take on Oklahoma State in Texas Bowl
Mr. Hamburger in Bryan announces second closing
Mr. Hamburger in Bryan is closing, again
City of College Station holds first Christmas parade
City of College Station holds first Christmas parade
Steve Westbrook
State sheriffs’ association investigating after director accused of mismanaging funds

Latest News

Stock photo of Burleson County Oil Well
Thieves target multiple oil well sites in Burleson County in recent weeks
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Food for Families: Mobile pantries serve community by bringing the food to them
Brazos Valley Food Bank Mobile Pantry in Brazos County
Food for Families: Mobile pantries serve community by bringing the food to them
This respiratory illness that has been identified in 10 states has been called severe and in...
Aggieland experts share advice for travel, keeping pets safe as mystery illness spreads