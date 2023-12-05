Brazos Extension Horse Committee to host Equine Evening

Come mingle with fellow equestrians and meet industry leaders
By Crystal Galny
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Extension Horse Committee is hosting an event for horse enthusiasts in the area.

Equine Evening is Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Brazos County Expo Complex.

Presentations will cover a wide variety of education topics related to horses including equine dentistry, managing and minimizing vices, genetic diseases affecting horses, and care and training of a young horse.

The event is free to attend but people need to register first. You can do that by calling (979) 823-0129.

You can also learn more at the Brazos Extension Horse Committee’s Facebook page.

