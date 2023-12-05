Bryan man arrested after allegedly threatening restaurant manager

Hall allegedly Racked a firearm and said “I’m going to end you in this parking lot”(Justin Dorsey)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was arrested Monday after allegedly threatening to shoot a restaurant manager.

Bryan police responded to Briarcrest Drive for a disturbance call just after 5 p.m. on Monday.

According to reports Charving Hall, 37, reportedly stopped the manager while he was dumping trash, advising him not to speak to his daughter, who is an employee at the restaurant, again.

After a verbal exchange, Hall allegedly racked a firearm and said “I’m going to end you in this parking lot”, before driving off and trying to hit the manager with his vehicle.

After reviewing security footage Hall was later arrested at his home and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, he’s being held on a $30,000 bond.

