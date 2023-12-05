Franklin's Lowry signs baseball scholarship with Tarleton Texans

Franklin pitcher Cort Lowry is surrounded by some of his high school teachers following his...
Franklin pitcher Cort Lowry is surrounded by some of his high school teachers following his signing a scholarship offer from Tarleton State University.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday morning Franklin High School principal Laci Rasberry announced to the high school student body Cort Lowry was signing his national letter of intent to become a member of the Tarleton State baseball team starting in the Fall of 2024.

Cort will be a four year letter winner in baseball for the Lions as his senior season approaches. He is coming off a junior season where he had an ERA under 1 while hitting six homeruns for the team.

Cort said prior to his signing that he is excited about joining Fuller Smith’s program in Stephenville. He plans on majoring in business.

