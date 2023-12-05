Get ready to laugh like a goofball at The 101

The Goofball Run is making a stop in the Brazos Valley!
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Goofball Run is making a stop in the Brazos Valley!

Laugh your head off with Geoff Tate, Ryan Singer, Dave Stone, and Gilbert Lawand at The 101 in Downtown Bryan.

The show is happening on Friday, December 8 starting at 8pm.

You can purchase your tickets in advance here.

The 101 is a fun place to grab a drink and hang out with your friends.

They’re open 7 days a week and often host events like drag shows, open mic nights, trivia, and lots of live music.

“Even if we don’t have an event, this is just a really good backyard hangout space. We have a large outdoor patio under a covered carport. We host movie nights. We play football games during the weekends. It’s really just like a backyard hang where you don’t have to clean up after yourself,” Owner, Jeremy Stark said.

They also boast an extensive craft beer collection.

“We have about 60 rotating cans and bottles and six draft taps. We also have a $5 beer and a shot special for a Lone Star beer and a shot of Wild Turkey, so if you’re on a budget, you can still have a couple of drinks here,” Stark, said.

