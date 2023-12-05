Get ready for your big race with these stretches

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Baylor Scott and White want runners to keep their bodies in top shape with these simple stretching routines they can do before and after a race.

Physical Therapists like Bailey Stein say that stretching is important to keep your joints healthy and makes you more flexible.

“More flexibility promotes range of motion of the joints, good range of motion,” Stein said. “The joints help with biomechanics whenever you’re doing your run.”

The Physical Therapists at Baylor Scott and White suggest you stretch before and after your run to help prevent injury.

Dynamic stretching is good for pre-race warm-up and static stretching is good for post-race recovery.

Physical Therapist Assistant Emily Harper says there are a few symptoms racers want to be aware of that they might experience after a race.

“Experiencing some sharp pains somewhere in your knees or your ankles, you may be having some swelling, so you want to try some icing techniques to elevate,” Harper said. “If that pain continues to persist when you’re doing your normal activities, if you’re continuously having pain, you’re going to want to come in.”

Baylor Scott and White will be at the packet pickup at Visit College Station for the BCS Marathon and Half Marathon if anyone has questions they would like to ask experts.

