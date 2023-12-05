Holiday cocktails: How to make the “Run as Fast as You Can!” martini
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -”Run as Fast as You Can!” is a gingerbread martini, that combines holiday spices for a cozy, Christmas feeling in a glass.
“It’s going to be a little bit more of a sweeter drink,” said Matt Camp with Sage Roots Cocktail.
Camp said he has a background in culinary arts, and enjoys taking everything he learned in cooking and applying it to cocktails.
“Run as fast as you can!”
Ingredients:
- .75oz Vodka
- 1.5oz of dry vermouth
- .5oz of lemon juice
- 1oz of gingerbread syrup
Directions:
1. Shake in a tin with ice until fully chilled.
2. double strain into a martini glass.
3. garnish with a gingerbread cookie or lemon peel.
*Gingerbread syrup*
Ingredients:
- 5oz of Demerara syrup or honey
- 5oz of hot water
- 1 whole nutmeg
- 1 cinnamon stick
- A nub of ginger
- 1.5oz of amaretto
Directions:
1. Combine the ingredients in an air tight container in the fridge.
2. Let infuse for 24 hours.
