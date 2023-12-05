Holiday cocktails: How to make the “Run as Fast as You Can!” martini

By Lauren Margolis
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -”Run as Fast as You Can!” is a gingerbread martini, that combines holiday spices for a cozy, Christmas feeling in a glass.

“It’s going to be a little bit more of a sweeter drink,” said Matt Camp with Sage Roots Cocktail.

Camp said he has a background in culinary arts, and enjoys taking everything he learned in cooking and applying it to cocktails.

“Run as fast as you can!”

Ingredients:

- .75oz Vodka

- 1.5oz of dry vermouth

- .5oz of lemon juice

- 1oz of gingerbread syrup

Directions:

1. Shake in a tin with ice until fully chilled.

2. double strain into a martini glass.

3. garnish with a gingerbread cookie or lemon peel.

*Gingerbread syrup*

Ingredients:

- 5oz of Demerara syrup or honey

- 5oz of hot water

- 1 whole nutmeg

- 1 cinnamon stick

- A nub of ginger

- 1.5oz of amaretto

Directions:

1. Combine the ingredients in an air tight container in the fridge.

2. Let infuse for 24 hours.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Run as fast as you can! Martini
gingerbread cocktail