Holiday cocktails: How to make the “Run as Fast as You Can!” martini

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -”Run as Fast as You Can!” is a gingerbread martini, that combines holiday spices for a cozy, Christmas feeling in a glass.

“It’s going to be a little bit more of a sweeter drink,” said Matt Camp with Sage Roots Cocktail.

Camp said he has a background in culinary arts, and enjoys taking everything he learned in cooking and applying it to cocktails.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

“Run as fast as you can!”

Ingredients:

- .75oz Vodka

- 1.5oz of dry vermouth

- .5oz of lemon juice

- 1oz of gingerbread syrup

Directions:

1. Shake in a tin with ice until fully chilled.

2. double strain into a martini glass.

3. garnish with a gingerbread cookie or lemon peel.

*Gingerbread syrup*

Ingredients:

- 5oz of Demerara syrup or honey

- 5oz of hot water

- 1 whole nutmeg

- 1 cinnamon stick

- A nub of ginger

- 1.5oz of amaretto

Directions:

1. Combine the ingredients in an air tight container in the fridge.

2. Let infuse for 24 hours.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.