Man arrested after high speed chase with Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Dillon Alexander was charged with evading in a motor vehicle
Dillon Alexander was charged with evading in a motor vehicle(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Madison County Sunday evening.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 3 around 11 p.m. a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop for expired registration. The car, traveling on SH-21 near IH-45, did not pull over and continued driving.

Additional Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, along with Madisonville Police Officers pursued the vehicle across state highways and county roads, before traveling onto FM-1372 to SH-21W, then back towards Madisonville. At times the vehicle they were pursuing traveled over 100 mph.

Deputies eventually deployed spike strips at SH-21 and FM-1452. To avoid striking these, the suspect attempted to turn onto Standley Road, but was traveling too fast, causing him to lose control and crash.

The driver, 31-year-old Dillon Alexander, was taken into custody and transported to the Madison County Jail. He is charged with evading in a motor vehicle as well as a drug charge.

There were no injuries to law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Hamburger in Bryan announces second closing
Mr. Hamburger in Bryan is closing, again
According to a release, the College Station location will be the fourth in Texas and the 41st...
New store coming to Post Oak Mall
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023
The ongoing Harvey Mitchell Parkway (FM 2818) improvement project has reached another...
FM 2818 southbound ramp to Wellborn Road set to reopen next week
Stock photo of Burleson County Oil Well
Thieves target multiple oil well sites in Burleson County in recent weeks

Latest News

A sign tells visitors that Fairfield Lake State Park is closed on Feb. 27, 2023. After a...
State abandons effort to take back Fairfield Lake State Park land
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Food for Families: Robertson County pantries seeing more foot traffic compared to previous years
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Call For Help, Inc. Volunteer talks Robertson County needs
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update - December 5