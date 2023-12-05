Man arrested after high speed chase with Madison County Sheriff’s Office

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Madison County Sunday evening.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 3 around 11 p.m. a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop for expired registration. The car, traveling on SH-21 near IH-45, did not pull over and continued driving.

Additional Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, along with Madisonville Police Officers pursued the vehicle across state highways and county roads, before traveling onto FM-1372 to SH-21W, then back towards Madisonville. At times the vehicle they were pursuing traveled over 100 mph.

Deputies eventually deployed spike strips at SH-21 and FM-1452. To avoid striking these, the suspect attempted to turn onto Standley Road, but was traveling too fast, causing him to lose control and crash.

The driver, 31-year-old Dillon Alexander, was taken into custody and transported to the Madison County Jail. He is charged with evading in a motor vehicle as well as a drug charge.

There were no injuries to law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.