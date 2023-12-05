No. 21 Aggies open December with two-game homestand
COLLEGE STATION, Texas --- The No. 21 Texas A&M men’s basketball team opens December with its first homestand of the season with games against DePaul and Memphis this week at the friendly confines of Reed Arena.
- It will be the first time the Aggies have played back-to-back home games since early February of 2023.
- The Blue Demons and Tigers are returning home games in 2023 after the Aggies visited Chicago and Memphis last fall. The Aggies split the roadies last year, beating DePaul, 82-69, and falling to Memphis, 83-79.
PROMOTIONS UPDATE
- HOLIDAY HOOPS: Tickets beginning at $5 (Balcony) available in advance or on gameday.
- 12TH MAN REWARDS DOUBLE POINT EVENT: Earn DOUBLE points when checking into the match within 12th Man Rewards. Login or create a 12th Man Rewards account within the 12th Man Mobile app.
- $5 BEER NIGHT: $5 beer selections will be available for purchase at the Reed Arena concessions stand.
- AGGIE BASKETBALL FAN ZONE: Located at the North entry of Reed Arena, the Fan Zone includes games, giveaways, and activities for the whole family! For ALL fans opening one hour prior to tip-off.
- STUDENT GIVEAWAY: ‘23-’24 Reed Rowdies shirts available for ALL students in the Fan Zone.
TV/RADIO INFORMATION
- The game will be televised on SEC Network with Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (color) on the call.
- The matchup airs on the Texas A&M Radio Network, locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM or worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile App with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton describing the action.
TRENDS AND NOTABLES
- The Aggies are returning to action after a one-week hiatus from games after falling at Virginia, 59-47, in ACC-SEC Challenge play on 11/29.
- The first NET rankings of the year were released by the NCAA on 12/4. As of 12/5, the Aggies were No. 14 nationally and tops in the SEC in NET with their strength of schedule rated at No. 6 nationally.
- The Aggies have rebounded at an elite level through the first 8 games. Texas A&M’s 18.0 offensive rebounds/game leads the nation and its 12.1 rebound margin leads the SEC and ranks No. 11 nationally. A&M has posted 12+ offensive rebounds in every game and 40+ rebounds in 7 of 8 games.
- Texas A&M leads the nation with a 45.9 offensive rebounding percentage, according to Kenpom.com. In fact, the Aggies are one of just eight teams over 40%.
- The M&W have attempted 51 more FGA than their opponents in the 1st 8 games (6.4/G) and made 27 more FGs (3.4/G).
- Henry Coleman III returned to the lineup after missing the previous game and a half with a strong 16-point, 14-rebound effort against UVa in 35 minutes. It was his fourth double-double of the season, which is tied for the SEC lead and No. 10 nationally.
- Texas A&M is the only team in the nation with two players ranked in the top 30 in offensive rebounds/G - Coleman (t22nd/3.7 OR/G) and Andersson Garcia (t26th/3.6 OR/G).
- Drawing comparisons to former NBA great Dennis Rodman for his tenacious D and rebounding prowess, Garcia leads the nation in offensive rebounding off the bench (minimum 4 games played). In fact, he’s the only reserve averaging more than 3.0/G.
- Despite having his double-digit scoring streak snapped at 19 vs. UVa, Wade Taylor IV is one of just four DI players averaging double-digit points and compiling at least 35 assists and 15 steals with a FT% of 80.0 or better.
- After starting the first 81 games of his Texas A&M career, Tyrece Radford has now missed the past two.
COLEMAN IN THE MIDDLE
Senior F Henry Coleman III is one of 11 Power 5 players averaging at least 19.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
P5 POINTS AND REBOUNDS
(Sorted by Points)
Player, School Pts. Rebs.
Zach Edey, Purdue 23.7 11.2
Hunter Dickinson, Kansas 20.9 12.3
Johni Broome, Auburn 18.3 9.1
Kel’el Ware, Indiana 17.7 9.6
Fardaws Aimaq, California 16.5 10.0
Armando Bacot, North Carolina 16.3 11.8
Norchad Omier, Miami (Fla.) 16.0 9.3
Jesse Edwards, West Virginia 15.7 10.0
Julian Reese, Maryland 14.9 9.6
Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M 14.4 9.1
Rienk Mast, Nebraska 14.0 9.8
FILLING THE BOX SCORE
Junior guard Wade Taylor IV is one of four Division I players producing double-digit points, while also contributing at least 35 assists and 15 steals and hitting 80.0% of FT attempts.
MAKING THEIR TEAMS GO
(Sorted by Points)
Player, School FT% Asts. Stls. Pts.
Wade Taylor IV, TexA&M .809 35 17 18.6
Jamarii Thomas, Norfolk St. .875 36 24 17.9
Braeden Smith, Colgate .844 46 17 15.1
Jaeden Zackery, Boston College .865 38 18 12.5
ON THE OFFENSE
Texas A&M ranks No. 1 nationally in offensive rebounding (18.0) and No. 19 in total rebounding (43.3).
- Texas A&M is the only team in the nation with two players ranked in the top 30 in offensive rebounds/G - Henry Coleman III (t22nd/3.7 OR/G) and Andersson Garcia (t26th/3.6 OR/G).
- Bench sparkplug Garcia ranks No. 1 nationally in offensive rebounds/game with 3.6, while his 7.3 total rebounds are tNo. 8 nationally off the bench (min. 4 games).
- Texas A&M has posted 12 or more offensive rebounds in every game, including 20+ efforts in two games -- 28 vs. ORU and 22 vs. FAU.
- Texas A&M leads the nation with a 45.9 offensive rebounding percentage, according to Kenpom.com. In fact, the Aggies are one of just eight teams over 40%.
Division I Top Rebounding Teams
(Sorted by Offensive Rebounds/G)
School Off. Def. Total
Texas A&M 18.0 25.3 43.3
St. John’s 17.4 23.9 41.3
Eastern Kentucky 17.0 30.3 47.3
Troy 16.5 27.1 43.6
ULM 16.2 24.5 40.7
(Sorted by Offensive Rebounding % - Kenpom.com)
School Off. Reb.%
Texas A&M 45.9
St. John’s 44.9
Towson 42.0
Arizona 41.6
Florida 40.9
DOUBLING THE FUN:
With four double-doubles already in 2023-24, Henry Coleman III is nearing his career high for double-doubles in a season. “Hen” had five double-doubles in each of the past two seasons.
- Coleman, from Richmond, Va., averages a team-best 9.1 rebounds/G and he’s the team’s No. 2 scorer at 14.4 points/G.
- He was named SEC Player of the Week on 11/20 after posting double-doubles in wins over SMU and ORU.
- He had three straight double-doubles entering the EEI and then produced a season-high 24 points in the win over Penn State. He had hit 4-of-5 shots vs. FAU before exiting at the 3:03 of the first half.
DI DOUBLE-DOUBLE LEADERS
Player, School Gm. High Gm. DD
Zach Edey, Purdue 9 35 7
Michael Ajayi, Pepperdine 10 31 6
Fardaws Aimaq, California 8 23 5
Enrique Freeman, Akron 7 27 5
Jaedon LeDee, San Diego St. 8 34 5
Nate Martin, Marshall 7 16 5
Nana Owusu-Anane, Brown 10 20 5
Lassina Traore, Long Beach 9 18 5
Vonterius Woolbright, Western Carolina 7 35 5
Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M 7 24 4
15 others with 4 double-doubles
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.