No. 21 Aggies open December with two-game homestand

COLLEGE STATION, Texas --- The No. 21 Texas A&M men’s basketball team opens December with its first homestand of the season with games against DePaul and Memphis this week at the friendly confines of Reed Arena.

The Blue Demons and Tigers are returning home games in 2023 after the Aggies visited Chicago and Memphis last fall. The Aggies split the roadies last year, beating DePaul, 82-69, and falling to Memphis, 83-79.

It will be the first time the Aggies have played back-to-back home games since early February of 2023.

TV/RADIO INFORMATION

The game will be televised on SEC Network with Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (color) on the call.

TRENDS AND NOTABLES

The Aggies are returning to action after a one-week hiatus from games after falling at Virginia, 59-47, in ACC-SEC Challenge play on 11/29.

The first NET rankings of the year were released by the NCAA on 12/4. As of 12/5, the Aggies were No. 14 nationally and tops in the SEC in NET with their strength of schedule rated at No. 6 nationally.

The Aggies have rebounded at an elite level through the first 8 games. Texas A&M’s 18.0 offensive rebounds/game leads the nation and its 12.1 rebound margin leads the SEC and ranks No. 11 nationally. A&M has posted 12+ offensive rebounds in every game and 40+ rebounds in 7 of 8 games.

Texas A&M leads the nation with a 45.9 offensive rebounding percentage, according to Kenpom.com . In fact, the Aggies are one of just eight teams over 40%.

The M&W have attempted 51 more FGA than their opponents in the 1st 8 games (6.4/G) and made 27 more FGs (3.4/G).

Henry Coleman III returned to the lineup after missing the previous game and a half with a strong 16-point, 14-rebound effort against UVa in 35 minutes. It was his fourth double-double of the season, which is tied for the SEC lead and No. 10 nationally.

Texas A&M is the only team in the nation with two players ranked in the top 30 in offensive rebounds/G - Coleman (t22nd/3.7 OR/G) and Andersson Garcia (t26th/3.6 OR/G).

Drawing comparisons to former NBA great Dennis Rodman for his tenacious D and rebounding prowess, Garcia leads the nation in offensive rebounding off the bench (minimum 4 games played). In fact, he’s the only reserve averaging more than 3.0/G.

Despite having his double-digit scoring streak snapped at 19 vs. UVa, Wade Taylor IV is one of just four DI players averaging double-digit points and compiling at least 35 assists and 15 steals with a FT% of 80.0 or better.