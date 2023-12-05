Pet of the week: Meet Whittaker

By Lauren Margolis
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Whittaker is a 10-week-old chihuahua mix male ready for a loving and playful home!

He is one of five in his litter that Long Way Home Adoptables rescued!

The rescue predicts he will be about five pounds when fully grown.

Whittaker’s four sisters were adopted, so he’s excited to be able to go home to a loving family too.

“He needs a friend to play with so much. You know, cat, dog, child, human, toys. He wants to play all of the time and with all of his littermates gone now, he doesn’t have anyone to play with,” said April Plemons with Long Way Home.

She said he would to best in an active household with other playful pets.

Plemons said to keep in mind that puppies are a lot of work.

“Puppy training, potty training, chew training, but they are certainly worth it,” added Plemons.

To fill out an adoption application for little Whittaker, click here.

