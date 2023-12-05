Report: Texas A&M hiring OL, cornerbacks coaches from Duke

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko is bringing over assistants Adam Cushing and Ishmael Aristide from Duke, according to 247sports.

Cushing is an offensive line coach and will replace Steve Addazio who was let go after the past two seasons with the Aggies. Cushing was on Elko’s staff at Duke and also served as the run game coordinator for the Blue Devils. During his first season in Durham in 2021, Cushing mentored offensive tackle Graham Barton and center Jacob Monk to All-ACC honors. Barton also collected All-America accolades during his second year as a Blue Devil starter. The pair anchored an offensive line unit that ranked first in the ACC in sacks allowed (17) and tackles for loss allowed (51). They also helped create paths for four Blue Devils to rush for 400-plus yards, a first in program history.

Aristide returns to Aggieland after he was a defensive analyst at A&M from 2019-2020. He spent the past two seasons with Elko and the Blue Devils. In his first season in Durham, Aristide mentored Chandler Rivers to Freshman All-America honors after the Beaumont, Texas, native compiled 52 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 0.5 sack, one interception, six pass breakups, two quarterback pressures, and one blocked kick during his rookie campaign. Aristide also helped in the development of Joshua Pickett who recorded 41 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack and a team-best seven pass breakups during his first year as a Duke starter.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Elko has yet to name either of his coordinators.

