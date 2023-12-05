Robinson looking forward to coaching Texas Bowl before leaving for Syracuse

Texas A&M interim head coach Elijah Robinson
Texas A&M interim head coach Elijah Robinson(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M interim head coach Elijah Robinson will coach the Aggies in the Texas Bowl on December 27th at NRG Stadium.

Robinson accepted a position as a defensive coordinator at Syracuse, but he’s going to stick around to coach the Aggies’ bowl game against Oklahoma State. Robinson told his team that he wouldn’t leave A&M for a lateral move, only for a coordinator or head coaching position. His goal is to eventually become a head football coach and he said the decision to leave for Syracuse was a tough one. Robinson is looking forward to one last ride with the Maroon and White.

”When Ross asked me to step into this role to be the interim head coach, I told you that I would do everything possible to support this team and support this program and do right by this team,” Robinson said. “I’m honored to still finish this race out and represent this team in the bowl game. I’m looking forward to it,” Robinson added.

Former Florida defensive line coach Sean Spencer is replacing Robinson at A&M. Robinson said he told all his defensive linemen to give Elko and his staff a chance and an opportunity to build a relationship with Spencer rather than just jumping into the transfer portal.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Hamburger in Bryan announces second closing
Mr. Hamburger in Bryan is closing, again
According to a release, the College Station location will be the fourth in Texas and the 41st...
New store coming to Post Oak Mall
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023
The ongoing Harvey Mitchell Parkway (FM 2818) improvement project has reached another...
FM 2818 southbound ramp to Wellborn Road set to reopen next week
Stock photo of Burleson County Oil Well
Thieves target multiple oil well sites in Burleson County in recent weeks

Latest News

Aggies sign Amare Hernandez to 2024 Class
No. 21 Aggies open December with two-game homestand
KBTX Joni Taylor
Taylor Named 2023 USA Basketball 5-on-5 Junior National Team Coach of the Year
Franklin pitcher Cort Lowry is surrounded by some of his high school teachers following his...
Franklin's Lowry signs baseball scholarship with Tarleton Texans