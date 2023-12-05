Robinson looking forward to coaching Texas Bowl before leaving for Syracuse

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M interim head coach Elijah Robinson will coach the Aggies in the Texas Bowl on December 27th at NRG Stadium.

Robinson accepted a position as a defensive coordinator at Syracuse, but he’s going to stick around to coach the Aggies’ bowl game against Oklahoma State. Robinson told his team that he wouldn’t leave A&M for a lateral move, only for a coordinator or head coaching position. His goal is to eventually become a head football coach and he said the decision to leave for Syracuse was a tough one. Robinson is looking forward to one last ride with the Maroon and White.

”When Ross asked me to step into this role to be the interim head coach, I told you that I would do everything possible to support this team and support this program and do right by this team,” Robinson said. “I’m honored to still finish this race out and represent this team in the bowl game. I’m looking forward to it,” Robinson added.

Former Florida defensive line coach Sean Spencer is replacing Robinson at A&M. Robinson said he told all his defensive linemen to give Elko and his staff a chance and an opportunity to build a relationship with Spencer rather than just jumping into the transfer portal.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.