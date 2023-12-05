Save time, money on holiday decorating

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Holiday decorating is a highlight of the Christmas season. Although, it can be costly and time-consuming. That’s why designer Molly Watson offered some tips Tuesday on BVTM.

“I don’t think anyone needs to be overwhelmed with Christmas or holiday decorating,” Watson said. “You don’t want to complicate things. It’s already complicated sometimes when family comes into your home or when you enter someone else’s, so you just want to feel really good about being hospitable to your guests and don’t overwhelm your budget.”

Christmas Tree

No matter the height of the tree, lighting can be challenging. Watson suggests splitting your tree into quadrants and stringing the lights in a wavey motion starting from the top.

The lights can be plugged into a surge protector underneath the tree.

Ornaments and ribbons can follow. Watson said ribbons can be hard to put on, so she recommends cutting them and placing pieces individually on the tree. She uses wired ribbon because it can be easier to manipulate.

Last, you don’t have to buy an expensive tree skirt. Old linen, curtains and blankets can do the trick.

Inexpensive Decorations and Gift Wrapping

Small Christmas trees can be the way to go if you have limited room in your home or apartment but still want to decorate.

A 3 to 4-foot tree with some ornaments can be the perfect addition to your living room or shelf.

If you have stockings, you can simply use something heavy to hold them in place instead of buying stocking holders. Watson uses heavy-weight statues to keep hers in place. She also recommends using command strips.

Another inexpensive decorating hack is using fruits like apples, limes and lemons as décor. It can be used as a centerpiece on a dining table or coffee table.

Last, you can use real or fake greenery for your gifts instead of spending money on bags. Watson used artificial greenery with a burlap bow on hers.

Dining Room Table

The dining room is one of the most used spaces for families during the holidays and decorating it doesn’t have to be complicated.

Watson said this can be the time to use China that’s been tucked away for years. If it doesn’t match, Watson said mixed metals simply add a pop of color.

Florals can also add a pop to the table. They can be bought inexpensively at stores like HEB.

You can also use what you have around the house like pieces from a yaupon bush.

To mark everyone’s place, Watson suggests using pieces of card stock to write their names on if you don’t have formal place cards.

Kids’ Table

The adults don’t have to be the only ones with a festive table. Watson said the kids’ table should reflect the joy they add to the holidays.

On hers, she used some of her nutcrackers but said trinkets like snow globes, Santa figurines or nativity scene displays can also be used.

In addition, put candy jars on the table as décor and a treat for the kids. Watson filled hers with candy canes and peppermints.

Instead of using traditional name cards for the table, you can use things like mini stockings with the kids’ names on them to hang on the back of the shares.

Another personal touch is buying inexpensive ornaments and writing the kids’ names on them to hang from a light fixture or chandelier.

If you want to add activities to keep the kids occupied, Watson recommends coloring boards or sheets and crayons.

