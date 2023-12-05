Taylor Named 2023 USA Basketball 5-on-5 Junior National Team Coach of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor was named the 2023 USA Basketball 5-on-5 Junior National Team Coach of the Year, the organization announced Tuesday.

Taylor led the USA U19 FIBA World Cup Team to gold this past summer in Madrid, Spain. Taylor and USA went 7-0 and defeated teams by an average margin of 42.6 points per game, with four victories coming by 50-or-more points.

The Meridian, Mississippi, native has won four gold medals with USA Basketball since the summer of 2021. Her first gold came as an assistant coach with the 2021 U19 squad. She followed that up in 2022 by leading the U18 team to gold as a head coach and then served as an assistant with the 2022 Women’s National Team before earning the U19 title this year.

Taylor is a perfect 13-0 as a head coach for USA hoops and has Texas A&M women’s basketball 7-1 through the early part of the 2023-24 campaign. The Aggies are No. 6 in the nation in FG% defense (32.0%) and No. 8 in scoring defense (50.5).

The Maroon & White are set to return to the court on Wednesday when it plays Lamar at 11 a.m. inside Reed Arena.

