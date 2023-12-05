Treat of the Day: College Station ISD middle schools receive All-Region Music Honors

By Delaney Peden
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Forty-seven College Station ISD middle school students recently earned All-Region honors through the Texas Music Educators Association audition process.

Earning All-Region honors is the highest distinction middle school musicians can receive.

Above you can see 26 students from Wellborn Middle School who were named to the 2023 TMEA Region 8 Band.

The students performed at the All-Region concert on Nov. 11.

