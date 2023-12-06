71-year-old dies, other residents displaced after apartment fire

Firefighters helped all of the residents evacuate the building after a fire broke out. (SOURCE: Cedar Rapids Fire Department)
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A 71-year-old woman died and others were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Iowa Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to the apartment complex in Cedar Rapids just before 2:15 p.m.

Firefighters helped all of the residents evacuate the building.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department released video Wednesday of the rescue taking place. First responders can be seen breaking windows and helping residents evacuate from the second and third floors of the apartment.

Despite their efforts, officials said 71-year-old Wasfia Elshennawy died after being taken to the hospital for smoke and fire-related injuries.

Many of the residents are unable to return to their homes due to the fire damage.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire was accidental, but they do not yet know where it started.

