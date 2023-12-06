Brazos Valley has been treated to stellar sunsets lately. Here’s how the Pacific Ocean is playing a part

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley is currently coming to the end of the stretch of days with the latest sunset time of the year. Since November 29th, the sun has rested below the horizon at 5:23 pm. While sunlight continues to be shaved off the front end of the day through the winter solstice, sunset times will slowly gain minute-by-minute starting Friday. Regardless of when the sun shuts its eyes for the night, evening skies have been filled with eye-catching views for Brazos Valley residents. Some might say, some of the best sunsets in the country.

THANKS, EL NIÑO

Short of the long: A strong, almost super, El Niño is the reason skies have been lit up so many evenings this fall.

A view of how the temperature anomaly of the equatorial Pacific has trended since late 2022 (NOAA)

Water temperatures at the Equatorial Pacific are running between 1.5°C and 2°C above the 1991-2020 average. This fosters a pattern where the subtropical jet stream runs from or near the Equator to the northwest over Mexico, the Gulf of Mexico, Texas, the Southeastern United States, and Florida. This “weather road” allows mid-to-high level moisture to stream from the Pacific and through the Brazos Valley sky.

As the sun drops near the horizon, a process known as “Rayleigh Scattering” allows the setting sun to create vibrant colors for our camera rolls and Instagram feeds. The greater the distance the sunlight has to pass, we see the longer wavelength as yellow and red.

GET USED TO IT?

Forecasters with NOAA expect this El Niño pattern to have a 62% chance of lasting through late spring or early summer. There is a greater than 55% chance of a “strong” El Niño (temperatures greater than or equal to 1.5°C above average), and a 35% of this event becoming a “historically strong” (temperature greater than or equal to 2°C above average) for the November - January season.

Other than stunning sunsets? Rain. Needed rain.

As of December 5th, Bryan-College Station is behind on rainfall by a little over eleven and a half inches for the year. Easterwood Airport has not recorded a month where rainfall met or exceeded the expected average amount since April. Seven straight months of below-average rainfall.

Three-month rainfall outlook from the Climate Prediction Center calls for above average rainfall in the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

The Climate Prediction Center currently forecasts that the Brazos Valley holds a 40% to 50% chance of collecting above-average rainfall throughout Meteorological Winter -- December, January, and February. For Bryan-College Station specifically, that would equate to more than ten inches of rain falling between now and March 1st. NOAA also estimates that three to six inches of rainfall is needed locally over the next four weeks to erase the current drought conditions.

