Christie Whitbeck ‘voluntarily retires’ as Fort Bend ISD Superintendent

Dr. Christie Whitbeck
Dr. Christie Whitbeck(KBTX)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fort Bend ISD is now searching for a new top administrator, after the early retirement of Superintendent Christie Whitbeck.

At a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 4, the school board considered and approved Whitbeck’s voluntary retirement agreement. The board then appointed Deputy Superintendent Beth Martinez as acting superintendent.

Whitbeck was originally the district’s Deputy Superintendent from 2013 until 2017. She then served as Bryan ISD’s superintendent for several years, until returning to Fort Bend in 2021.

In May 2023, voters overwhelmingly approved a 1.26 billion dollar bond, which was pointed out at the meeting by Position 6 member Kristin Davison Malone. She added that following this, the board extended Whitbeck’s contract and gave her a two percent salary increase.

“We have accomplished so many great things. The momentum is there. We are set up to make some serious progress in academic gains. Serious. We are set up to be the leaders with teacher pay. Why? Why would you want to change now? Why would you want to retire?” said Malone.

Malone’s emotional speech was met with applause from the audience.

She went on to point fingers at other members of the board as to why Whitbeck was leaving.

“It boils down to personality conflicts between our president, our secretary and perhaps another. And so I ask why would we set up our taxpayers to pay $491,000 for a retirement? Does it add up to you? Because it sure doesn’t add up to me,” she said.

Malone was eventually cut off after suggesting Whitbeck was given an ultimatum by the board president.

Position 5 trustee Sonya Jones said the other board members were protecting Whitbeck’s reputation by not repeating what was said in the closed session, and if they did Whitbeck “would never be able to work in education again.” This was met with sounds of disagreement from the crowd.

Board President Judy Dae apologized to the public for “how this meeting turned out.” She also thanked Whitbeck for her service to the district. She added that she and Whitbeck would soon be sending out a joint press release.

“We recognize your accomplishments, but we wanted give you, we will give you a proper sendoff at the next board meeting,” said Dae.

Whitbeck then spoke, admitting to having felt “blindsided.”

“I never have done anything illegal, immoral, improper ever, and I never will,” she added.

Whitbeck’s final day as the sitting superintendent is on Dec. 11. After that, she will take on the role of superintendent emeritus to assist with the leadership transition.

Watch the special meeting here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Hamburger in Bryan announces second closing
Mr. Hamburger in Bryan is closing, again
According to a release, the College Station location will be the fourth in Texas and the 41st...
New store coming to Post Oak Mall
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023
Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
Stock photo of Burleson County Oil Well
Thieves target multiple oil well sites in Burleson County in recent weeks

Latest News

Holiday Magic was rescheduled for December 6.
Holiday Magic returns to Sue Haswell Park Wednesday after being postponed last month
Mark your calendars: KBTX’s Food for Families Food Drive is Wednesday, December 6
Higher grocery bills are putting an extra strain on families during the holiday season
The Holiday Stroll will begin earlier this year at 5:00 p.m. with over a dozen local shops,...
Christmas parade preparations begin before floats hit Downtown Bryan Thursday
David Gardner’s Jewelers and Gemologists celebrates 40th anniversary
David Gardner’s Jewelers and Gemologists celebrates 40th anniversary