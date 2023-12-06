Christie Whitbeck ‘voluntarily retires’ as Fort Bend ISD Superintendent

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fort Bend ISD is now searching for a new top administrator, after the early retirement of Superintendent Christie Whitbeck.

At a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 4, the school board considered and approved Whitbeck’s voluntary retirement agreement. The board then appointed Deputy Superintendent Beth Martinez as acting superintendent.

Whitbeck was originally the district’s Deputy Superintendent from 2013 until 2017. She then served as Bryan ISD’s superintendent for several years, until returning to Fort Bend in 2021.

In May 2023, voters overwhelmingly approved a 1.26 billion dollar bond, which was pointed out at the meeting by Position 6 member Kristin Davison Malone. She added that following this, the board extended Whitbeck’s contract and gave her a two percent salary increase.

“We have accomplished so many great things. The momentum is there. We are set up to make some serious progress in academic gains. Serious. We are set up to be the leaders with teacher pay. Why? Why would you want to change now? Why would you want to retire?” said Malone.

Malone’s emotional speech was met with applause from the audience.

She went on to point fingers at other members of the board as to why Whitbeck was leaving.

“It boils down to personality conflicts between our president, our secretary and perhaps another. And so I ask why would we set up our taxpayers to pay $491,000 for a retirement? Does it add up to you? Because it sure doesn’t add up to me,” she said.

Malone was eventually cut off after suggesting Whitbeck was given an ultimatum by the board president.

Position 5 trustee Sonya Jones said the other board members were protecting Whitbeck’s reputation by not repeating what was said in the closed session, and if they did Whitbeck “would never be able to work in education again.” This was met with sounds of disagreement from the crowd.

Board President Judy Dae apologized to the public for “how this meeting turned out.” She also thanked Whitbeck for her service to the district. She added that she and Whitbeck would soon be sending out a joint press release.

“We recognize your accomplishments, but we wanted give you, we will give you a proper sendoff at the next board meeting,” said Dae.

Whitbeck then spoke, admitting to having felt “blindsided.”

“I never have done anything illegal, immoral, improper ever, and I never will,” she added.

Whitbeck’s final day as the sitting superintendent is on Dec. 11. After that, she will take on the role of superintendent emeritus to assist with the leadership transition.

