College Station police looking for dog involved in biting incident

College Station police are looking into an animal bite that happened Saturday.
College Station police are looking into an animal bite that happened Saturday.(College Station Police Department)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police in College Station are looking for the dog involved in an animal bite.

It happened on Saturday night outside the Hudson Apartments on Stasney Street.

The dog they are looking for is a large tan and black German Shepherd. It was last seen wearing a pink bandana.

Police want to rule out a potential rabies exposure.

If you have any information, call College Station Police at (979) 764-3600.

iv>

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Hamburger in Bryan announces second closing
Mr. Hamburger in Bryan is closing, again
According to a release, the College Station location will be the fourth in Texas and the 41st...
New store coming to Post Oak Mall
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023
Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
Stock photo of Burleson County Oil Well
Thieves target multiple oil well sites in Burleson County in recent weeks

Latest News

Holiday Magic was rescheduled for December 6.
Holiday Magic returns to Sue Haswell Park Wednesday after being postponed last month
Mark your calendars: KBTX’s Food for Families Food Drive is Wednesday, December 6
Higher grocery bills are putting an extra strain on families during the holiday season
The Holiday Stroll will begin earlier this year at 5:00 p.m. with over a dozen local shops,...
Christmas parade preparations begin before floats hit Downtown Bryan Thursday
Dr. Christie Whitbeck
Christie Whitbeck ‘voluntarily retires’ as Fort Bend ISD Superintendent