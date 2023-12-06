College Station police looking for dog involved in biting incident

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police in College Station are looking for the dog involved in an animal bite.

It happened on Saturday night outside the Hudson Apartments on Stasney Street.

The dog they are looking for is a large tan and black German Shepherd. It was last seen wearing a pink bandana.

Police want to rule out a potential rabies exposure.

If you have any information, call College Station Police at (979) 764-3600.

