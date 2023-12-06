Community mourning the loss of restaurateur

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan College Station community is mourning the loss of an influential man and pillar of its restaurant industry.

Chip Manning, the “C” in C and J BBQ, died on Monday at 72 surrounded by his family following a yearlong battle with cancer. Those who knew Chip described him as a family man, and a person who wanted to make others, no matter who they were, feel welcome.

Kristy Petty, Owner of the Village Cafe said C & J BBQ has been a staple of the area since she moved to the BCS area in 1995.

“Chip and Jo are just like the mom-and-pop of the local restaurant community,” Petty said. “Chip is just always there for an encouraging word, a laugh, he’s a card you know, but always encouraging and always supportive of other restaurants.”

When she first saw the news Petty said it was one of those moments that took her breath away. She said without Chip she felt the world would be “a little less silly, a little less funny.”

“I think as a whole the local restaurant industry is giving pause to the fact that we’ve lost one of our founding fathers of the restaurant industry in BCS because honestly with the age of this area and the current state of who are the restaurant owners he is definitely one of our pioneers that we’ve lost,” Petty said.

Royce Hickman, the community liaison for the BCS Chamber of Commerce said Chip was known for his involvement in the community, both in and out of the restaurant.

“He was always willing to help out anybody who had any issues, somethings not working right for me, if Chip could help me he would jump in and help,” Hickman said. “I always loved it in his advertisements he would say the C is for Chip, the J is for Jo and the BBQ is for you and that’s kinda how he was you know. This is us and what we’re doing for you.”

Even though he’s gone he’s left behind plenty of cherished memories. For Petty it’s the times she used to try to sell Chip and his wife advertisements.

“I was never afraid as a 22-year-old advertising person to go sell to Chip and Jo and they probably said no 90 percent of the time, but he was generous with his time and generous with his feedback,” Petty said. “It wasn’t getting out of here you’re wasting my time he would give you the opportunity to make your pitch.”

As for Tap Bentz, Co-owner of The Broken Egg Cafe, his fondest memories of Chip was when he invited him to what would become the Taste of Aggieland.

“I went, showed up at the original C & J’s on Harvey road and I went to ask somebody and they said oh he’s in the back and I went back there and he was just back there by himself with the country music blaring, stirring beans in a big o pot and he looks as happy as can be,” Bentz said.

Hickman said he couldn’t talk about Chip without talking about family.

“It’s not everybody that can have a family that’s in business together, but they seem to have it together,” Hickman said. “He and Jo, his son and daughter-in-law all worked together to build this business up to where it is today, and it’s a big loss for them, a big loss for us, and a big loss for the community as a whole.”

The Manning family said they thank everyone for an overwhelming amount of love and support, and it has been humbling. Chip’s obituary can be read at this link.

Visitation services are on Thursday at Hillier in Bryan from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and the funeral will take place Friday at 12:30 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church

