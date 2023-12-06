Consol rolls past Kingwood Park 50-31 in home opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated girls’ basketball team beat Kingwood Park 50-31 Tuesday night at Tiger Gym in their home opener.

Da’Mya Turner led the Tigers with 19 points. Chloee Lockett and Paris Palvas added 9 points each.

The Tigers took a 19-10 halftime lead. They blew the game open in the third quarter, going on a 15-2 run to start the second half.

Consol begins district play on Friday at home against Magnolia West.

