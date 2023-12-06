Consol rolls past Kingwood Park 50-31 in home opener

A&M Consolidated girls' basketball
A&M Consolidated girls' basketball(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated girls’ basketball team beat Kingwood Park 50-31 Tuesday night at Tiger Gym in their home opener.

Da’Mya Turner led the Tigers with 19 points. Chloee Lockett and Paris Palvas added 9 points each.

The Tigers took a 19-10 halftime lead. They blew the game open in the third quarter, going on a 15-2 run to start the second half.

Consol begins district play on Friday at home against Magnolia West.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Hamburger in Bryan announces second closing
Mr. Hamburger in Bryan is closing, again
According to a release, the College Station location will be the fourth in Texas and the 41st...
New store coming to Post Oak Mall
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023
Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
Stock photo of Burleson County Oil Well
Thieves target multiple oil well sites in Burleson County in recent weeks

Latest News

Texas A&M interim head coach Elijah Robinson
Robinson looking forward to coaching Texas Bowl before leaving for Syracuse
Aggies sign Amare Hernandez to 2024 Class
No. 21 Aggies open December with two-game homestand
KBTX Joni Taylor
Taylor Named 2023 USA Basketball 5-on-5 Junior National Team Coach of the Year
Franklin pitcher Cort Lowry is surrounded by some of his high school teachers following his...
Franklin's Lowry signs baseball scholarship with Tarleton Texans