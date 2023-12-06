David Gardner’s Jewelers and Gemologists celebrates 40th anniversary

For David and Julia Gardner, success wasn’t just about profit margins. Rather, the difference they could make for others.
David Gardner’s Jewelers and Gemologists celebrates 40th anniversary
By Anna Maynard
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - David Gardner’s Jewelers and Gemologists celebrated their 40th year in business Tuesday.

Husband and wife duo David and Julia Gardner have been bejeweling the area since 1983, growing and developing alongside it.

“Where we’re standing right now in University Drive didn’t exist - it was a field,” co-owner and jewelry designer David Gardner said.

For David and Julia, success over the past four decades wasn’t just about profit margins. Rather, it was about the difference they could make for others.

“We don’t only just donate. We follow it, we support it, we give volunteers and many times to help print raffle tickets, whatever it takes to help them be successful,” David said.

Philanthropy is a cornerstone of their business. As their presence in the community grew, so did the ways they could get involved.

Over the years, they’ve donated to organizations like the College Station ISD Education Foundation and MSC OPAS. Their giving extends past the listed organizations.

“As we have almost refined what we do, we feel so good about how we give,” co-owner and chief of marketing Julia Gardner said.

David and Julia aren’t just celebrating 40 years in business, they’re also celebrating 50 years of marriage. They say theirs is a business built on love.

“I think I’m the most blessed guy on earth every time I wake up and see Julia. She’s just an amazing gal, way smarter than I am, bigger heart than I am,” David said.

Julia said she and her husband couldn’t be more different, but those differences make their marriage, and their business, stronger. As they look back on their years together, the two are proud of what they’ve accomplished by each other’s side.

“We maybe come at something from very very different perspectives are are willing to hear each other’s input. I think we make better decisions,” Julia said.

The couple say they’re blessed to be in a place like College Station; so much so that they turned down a chance to grow their brand nationally because of their love for the community.

“I have my quiet times where I read the Bible and I was struck. There was a verse in James that talks about the rich man fades away in his endeavors,” David said, “I feel like I was blessed to have that direction and I think it’s been the right decision since.”

Julia announced they’ll be remodeling their storefront beginning in January.

David Gardner’s Jewelers and Gemologists celebrates 40th anniversary

