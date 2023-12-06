Fight food insecurity at the 28th Annual KBTX Food for Families Food Drive

KBTX Food for Families Food Drive
KBTX Food for Families Food Drive(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In Texas, one in every eight households face food insecurity. That number is slightly higher in the Brazos Valley, according to the Brazos Valley Food Bank Executive Director, Theresa Mangapora.

During the holiday season, a time when most want to focus on the joy and festivities, many families face heightened stress as they struggle to make ends meet. For the 28th year, KBTX is partnering with the Brazos Valley Food Bank for the Food for Families Food Drive.

The KBTX team will be at seven locations throughout the Brazos Valley accepting food and monetary donations. Drive centers are happening at the following locations:

  • Brazos Center in Bryan
  • Son-Shine Outreach Center in Madisonville
  • Pridgeon Community Center in Franklin
  • Hearne Railroad Museum Depot in Hearne
  • St. Mary’s, Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Hall in Caldwell
  • MidSouth Electric Co-op Operations Facility in Navasota.
  • Washington County Expo in Brenham

Here are some of the food bank’s most needed items

  • Canned proteins
  • Cereal or oatmeal
  • Boxed meals (like Hamburger Helper)
  • Canned fruits
  • Canned vegetables
  • Peanut Butter
  • Jelly

Just $1 can buy two meals, according to the Brazos Valley Food Bank, so no donation’s too small. If you can’t make it out to one of the drop-off locations today you can donate online here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
Stock photo of Burleson County Oil Well
Thieves target multiple oil well sites in Burleson County in recent weeks
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Mr. Hamburger in Bryan announces second closing
Mr. Hamburger in Bryan is closing, again
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023

Latest News

Mark your calendars: KBTX’s Food for Families Food Drive is Wednesday, December 6
Higher grocery bills are putting an extra strain on families during the holiday season
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Food for Families: Mobile pantries serve community by bringing the food to them
Brazos Valley Food Bank Mobile Pantry in Brazos County
Food for Families: Mobile pantries serve community by bringing the food to them
Need in Washington County
Food for Families: Need in Washington County