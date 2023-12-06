Fight food insecurity at the 28th Annual KBTX Food for Families Food Drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In Texas, one in every eight households face food insecurity. That number is slightly higher in the Brazos Valley, according to the Brazos Valley Food Bank Executive Director, Theresa Mangapora.

During the holiday season, a time when most want to focus on the joy and festivities, many families face heightened stress as they struggle to make ends meet. For the 28th year, KBTX is partnering with the Brazos Valley Food Bank for the Food for Families Food Drive.

The KBTX team will be at seven locations throughout the Brazos Valley accepting food and monetary donations. Drive centers are happening at the following locations:

Brazos Center in Bryan

Son-Shine Outreach Center in Madisonville

Pridgeon Community Center in Franklin

Hearne Railroad Museum Depot in Hearne

St. Mary’s, Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Hall in Caldwell

MidSouth Electric Co-op Operations Facility in Navasota.

Washington County Expo in Brenham

Here are some of the food bank’s most needed items

Canned proteins

Cereal or oatmeal

Boxed meals (like Hamburger Helper)

Canned fruits

Canned vegetables

Peanut Butter

Jelly

Just $1 can buy two meals, according to the Brazos Valley Food Bank, so no donation’s too small. If you can’t make it out to one of the drop-off locations today you can donate online here.

