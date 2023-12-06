Focus at Four: Researchers work to develop a new, more affordable way to treat cancer

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Delaney Peden
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a revolutionary research therapy, a single, one-dollar dose of cancer treatment could target cancer and make it a thing of the past.

The researchers have received a $20 million grant to continue the fight to cure cancer.

One of the researchers for this project, Professor Jim Song with the Texas A&M School of Public Health, said the treatment is coming sooner than many may realize and that clinical trials are well on their way to becoming a reality.

“Our project is supported by the National Cancer Institute and the Department of Defense,” said Song, “We expect it [clinical trials] in four years.”

You can learn more about the project, and the interview, in the video player above.

