Groundbreaking held for 2024 St. Jude Dream Home in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dozens gathered Tuesday to break ground on the 2024 St. Jude Dream Home.

The St. Jude Dream Home campaign helps support the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by providing funding for cancer research and treatment.

“The way that this community rallies around what we’re doing here and what they are doing, and just contributing to the ultimate goal of ending childhood cancer. This is one day of a much bigger picture,” said John Magruder with Ranger Home Builders. “This doesn’t happen around the nation. It happens in Bryan-College Station. To see here locally and spread this giving and this ability to cure cancer across the world, it starts right here with a shovel and it moves on from there.”

7,500 tickets will be available at $100 each starting in April. One lucky ticketholder will win a brand-new home.

This year’s home is being built in the Southern Pointe neighborhood. It will be 2,083 square feet and be valued at around $420,000.

“All the fixtures and designs are selected by designers for this house,” said Jimmy Pitman with Ranger Home Builders. “We’re going to have Bosch appliances, Kichler fixtures, Brizo plumbing fixtures, Shaw floors. It’s going to be decked out.”

The home will be raffled off live on KBTX in June.

