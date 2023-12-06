Higher grocery bills are putting an extra strain on families during the holiday season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The holiday season, a time traditionally associated with joy and festivities, is also becoming a period of heightened stress for many as rising grocery prices impact households across the region. The struggle to make ends meet is amplified as families grapple with the challenges of putting food on the table and keeping the lights on.

While some face the daunting task of stretching their budgets to purchase gifts, others are burdened by the increasing costs of essential items, with a surge in grocery store prices further exacerbating financial strains. Despite a recent decline in prices for certain items, essentials remain disproportionately expensive, leaving families grappling with difficult choices.

Ebony Knight, the Director of Operations for the Brazos Valley Foodbank, sheds light on the global factors influencing these price hikes. “So globally, we’re going to see an increased cost in grains, and that’s going to affect our cereals and our pasta. The prices of those items are skyrocketing because of diminished supply related to some of the war activity in the Ukraine and Europe area, and that has effects on our economy here,” explains Knight.

World events, whether man-made or natural, are proven to have a cascading impact on prices, and this is vividly seen in the grocery aisles. Knight cites the example of the citrus market, heavily affected by last year’s floods, leading to a delayed start and affecting the availability of citrus products in Texas.

Inflation and higher prices have also extended to other household items, like margarine, which has seen an 11.3% increase this year.

In the face of these challenges, the Brazos Valley Food Bank emphasizes the critical role of donations in alleviating hunger. Both food and monetary contributions are welcomed, with every contribution making a meaningful impact.

Shannon Avila, Programs Director at the Brazos Valley Food Bank, emphasizes the hidden nature of hunger, stating, “There’s still some stigma associated with it, and so it’s not something that’s easily visible, but it’s also something I think that we try to hide just because we don’t want other people to know and it’s something that can be experienced by many of us with just one paycheck or we’re one paycheck away from it.”

If you want to help, join us this year for our KBTX Food For Families Food Drive benefiting the Brazos Valley Food Bank on Wednesday, December 6.

You can drop off your food or monetary donations at any of these locations across the region:

We hope you’ll join us as we work to end hunger in your community.

