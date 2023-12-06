Highway 105 closed Wednesday due to crash in Washington County

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. at Sweed Road near Washington.
Highway 105 between Navasota and Brenham in Washington County is closed due to an overturned...
Highway 105 between Navasota and Brenham in Washington County is closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler fuel transport vehicle.(Phil Anderson)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - Highway 105 between Navasota and Brenham in Washington County is closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler fuel transport vehicle.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. at Sweed Road near Washington.

Washington and Meyersville fire departments were dispatched to the scene near the 105 Grocery & Deli.

The cargo area has a small leak that has been controlled. 105 will be closed from FM 1155 to FM 912 until further notice. Emergency Management and law enforcement are on the scene working in unified command with the cleanup contractor and recovery teams, according to Washington Vol. Fire Department.

No injuries are reported and there’s no danger to the public.

Command is asking to public to avoid the area.

