Holiday Extravaganza & Market set for Saturday at Rudder High School

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The annual Holiday Extravaganza & Market is set for Saturday, December 9 at Rudder High School. More than 40 local vendors will be on-hand to sell their products.

The Extravaganza & Market culminates in a performance by the Rudder Rangerettes.

“We’ve been working on some Christmas dances for the past few months,” Rangerette Laine Kristynik said. “We have an opener, we have a team jazz-contemporary and then our finale that we do every single year.”

“Our theme this year is ‘Howdy Holidays’ so it’s a bunch of country music that we will have,” Rangerette Emily Emola said.

The market begins at 8 a.m. and will run until 2 p.m. The performance from the Rudder Rangerettes and others will follow at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 at the door for the market and the performance and $2 will get access to just the market.

