Holiday Magic returns to Sue Haswell Park Wednesday after being postponed last month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sue Haswell Park is transforming into a winter wonderland for the 25th Holiday Magic event happening Wednesday evening.

This event is hosted by the City of Bryan Parks and Recreation. The group works hard to bring holiday magic to the park each year. This year’s must-see activities include two snow hills, pictures with Santa and an Elf on the Shelf. Plus, face painting, food vendors and hot chocolate.

“I’m excited just to see the public come out and just get to take it all in and really jump into the holiday season its a great community event to come out with friends family and loved ones,” Recreation Coordinator, Maddie Green, said.

This is a must-see event for anyone, including kids.

“Holiday Magic is a free family-friendly event happening December 6 from 5:30 - 9 p.m. at Sue Haswell Park. There’s going to be lots of great activities for the kiddos, they have a snow hill, face painting, hot chocolate and all the merriments you could imagine,” Destination Bryan Community Engagement Manager, Chris Ortegon, said.

A free shuttle will be running from Blinn College to the park for the event to cut down on parking and traffic in the area. This even was originally scheduled for November 30 but was postponed due to weather.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.