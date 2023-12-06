Holiday Magic returns to Sue Haswell Park Wednesday after being postponed last month

Holiday Magic was rescheduled for December 6.
Holiday Magic was rescheduled for December 6.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sue Haswell Park is transforming into a winter wonderland for the 25th Holiday Magic event happening Wednesday evening.

This event is hosted by the City of Bryan Parks and Recreation. The group works hard to bring holiday magic to the park each year. This year’s must-see activities include two snow hills, pictures with Santa and an Elf on the Shelf. Plus, face painting, food vendors and hot chocolate.

“I’m excited just to see the public come out and just get to take it all in and really jump into the holiday season its a great community event to come out with friends family and loved ones,” Recreation Coordinator, Maddie Green, said.

This is a must-see event for anyone, including kids.

“Holiday Magic is a free family-friendly event happening December 6 from 5:30 - 9 p.m. at Sue Haswell Park. There’s going to be lots of great activities for the kiddos, they have a snow hill, face painting, hot chocolate and all the merriments you could imagine,” Destination Bryan Community Engagement Manager, Chris Ortegon, said.

A free shuttle will be running from Blinn College to the park for the event to cut down on parking and traffic in the area. This even was originally scheduled for November 30 but was postponed due to weather.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Hamburger in Bryan announces second closing
Mr. Hamburger in Bryan is closing, again
According to a release, the College Station location will be the fourth in Texas and the 41st...
New store coming to Post Oak Mall
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023
Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
Stock photo of Burleson County Oil Well
Thieves target multiple oil well sites in Burleson County in recent weeks

Latest News

Mark your calendars: KBTX’s Food for Families Food Drive is Wednesday, December 6
Higher grocery bills are putting an extra strain on families during the holiday season
The Holiday Stroll will begin earlier this year at 5:00 p.m. with over a dozen local shops,...
Christmas parade preparations begin before floats hit Downtown Bryan Thursday
Dr. Christie Whitbeck
Christie Whitbeck ‘voluntarily retires’ as Fort Bend ISD Superintendent
David Gardner’s Jewelers and Gemologists celebrates 40th anniversary
David Gardner’s Jewelers and Gemologists celebrates 40th anniversary