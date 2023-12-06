Christmas parade preparations begin before floats hit Downtown Bryan Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll and Lighted Parade is back on Thursday. Not only does Destination Bryan say this will bring in the holiday cheer, but it will give people a chance to get some last-minute shopping down.

The Holiday Stroll will begin earlier this year at 5:00 p.m. with over a dozen local shops, restaurants and businesses having specials. This includes some deals plus free hot chocolate and candy canes.

Afterward, the parade will take off at 7:00 p.m.

Destination Bryan says this should be bigger and better than ever.

“We are expecting a great turnout like we saw last year for the parade we have over 60 applicants this year. So I think I believe it’s a couple more than last year. So it should be jam-packed. I know that I’m always amazed by the creativity and what all goes into the float-making. It seems like they get better and better every year. So it should be a ton of fun,” Christ Ortegon, the community engagement manager, said.

Parking can be tough during events like this. The city has made parking free in the Roy Kelly Parking Garage for attendees starting at 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

