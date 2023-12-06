Rudder tops Temple 66-41 at The Armory

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers jumped out to a 17-9 first quarter lead against Temple and never looked back in a 66-41 win Tuesday night at The Armory.

Rudder (5-2) got 16 points from Dorain Augusta and nine each from Randon and Brandon Cooks.

The Rangers will step back on the court Thursday when they head to the Taylor Tournament.

Rudder will take on Georgetown Gateway at 1:30 followed by a 4:30 contest against Killeen.

