Soaring to new heights: RELLIS campus receives FAA clearance for advanced drone testing

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The future of aviation is right here in the Brazos Valley on the Texas A&M RELLIS Campus. The University System recently marked a historic milestone in the field of unmanned drone and aircraft operations after receiving a new certification from the FAA.

The researchers on the Texas A&M RELLIS campus are taking to the skies and soaring to new heights after earning a Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) Certificate of Waiver or Authorization (COA) from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“Our mission here at Rellis is really to establish the facilities and the capabilities for researchers to come and test their ideas, their equipment,” said RELLIS Associate Director of Operations Brad Hall.

At the RELLIS Proving Grounds, world-class research spans roadside safety, traffic engineering, emissions, and autonomous vehicles. The facility includes multiple runways, aprons, and testing sites for transportation-related advancements.

“To meet industry needs and where this industry is going, whether it’s agriculture, Department of Defense requirements, we have to have the ability to test in those areas, and that’s what we’ve been working here at RELLIS to try to provide our researchers,” said Hall.

The BVLOS COA effectively allows approved UAS to fly south from the RELLIS campus paralleling the Brazos River, over the Aggie Farm and Buffalo Ranch. The ability to operate UAS over longer distances provides RELLIS researchers with a greater range of use cases for both UAS and CUAS applications.

“In order to do those kinds of things, we think RELLIS is well established with our proximity to Easterwood that we can do something in between Easterwood and here as a corridor for those types of things,” Hall added.

In addition to the BVLOS COA, RELLIS also possesses COAs for UAS use up to 1,000′ or over 55 lbs, facilitating specific testing requirements. The certification enables RELLIS to test larger drones over extended distances they call Beyond the Line of Sight corridors.

It’s the same kind of permission Amazon hopes to eventually bring to drone delivery in Brazos County.

“For example, there’s a medical facility that uses drones to deliver medical specimens so they can get tested. Instead of taking a day or two to drive to a hospital that has something like that, they’re able to deliver these samples within hours,” said Rellis Assistant Director of Operations Patrick Yee.

RELLIS leadership says less than a dozen sites across the county have these capabilities and come only with time and a proven track record of safety and building trust with the FAA.

“We were learning the process of what the FAA wants to see and what they need to have in place here at our facility in order to make these approvals. After we built those relationships and understood what our minimum standard needed to be, we raised those standards,” said Yee.

Yee says protocols are in place to ensure flights are conducted in the safest manner possible.

“When we were looking at building the corridor, we took into consideration population. The FAA wants us to fly over sparsely populated areas, everything south of the RELLIS Campus in between Highway 50 and the Brazos River as it is not very populated. The flight path itself doesn’t fly over any houses or buildings. After it crosses Highway 60 through safety protocols, then it will be over the Agie Farm and Buffalo Ranch where again it’s sparsely populated,” said Yee.

