Tarleton State earns 92-56 victory against Hardin-Simmons

Led by Lue Williams’ 16 points, the Tarleton State Texans defeated the Hardin-Simmons Cowboys 92-56 on Tuesday night
Generic Basketball
Generic Basketball(wtoc)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lue Williams’ 16 points helped Tarleton State defeat Hardin-Simmons 92-56 on Tuesday night.

Williams was 5 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Texans (7-2). Jakorie Smith added 13 points while shooting 4 of 10 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line, and also had five rebounds. Kiandre Gaddy shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.

Austin Brewer finished with 11 points for the Cowboys.

NEXT UP

Tarleton State hosts Sterling (KS) in its next matchup on December 12.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
The Bryan College Station community is mourning the loss of an influential man and pillar of...
Community mourning the loss of restaurateur
Ashley Randele says her father, Thomas Randele, was really a fugitive bank robber named...
Woman says her dying father, while watching ‘NCIS,’ confessed to being a fugitive with an assumed name
Stock photo of Burleson County Oil Well
Thieves target multiple oil well sites in Burleson County in recent weeks
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year

Latest News

Houston Astros
Houston Astros and catcher Victor Caratini agree to $12 million, 2-year contract, AP source says
Dennis scores 17 points as No. 6 Baylor improves to 9-0 with a 78-60 win over Seton Hall
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, center, celebrates with Martin Maldonado (15) after both scored...
Astros GM says team has no interest in trading Alex Bregman
Logo
Utah plays Dallas on 4-game road skid