Texas A&M Athletics earns record graduate success rate for third-straight year

(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana -- For the third-consecutive year, Texas A&M Athletics set a new school record with an 87% Graduation Success Rate (GSR), the NCAA announced Wednesday.

“Over the last three years, we have continued to set record-breaking marks in our Graduation Success Rate,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Graduating our student-athletes is an integral pillar of our vision for the future of Texas A&M Athletics and is key in creating opportunities through championship athletics. I am incredibly proud of our student-athletes for their hard work and dedication, but I am also thankful for our support staff and the Center for Student-Athlete Services for their dedication and guidance.”

The record-breaking mark was led by women’s basketball, women’s golf, women’s tennis and volleyball who all posted perfect GSR marks. Additionally, men’s swimming & diving, women’s swimming & diving, equestrian, softball and soccer posted 90%-or-better.

“The 2023 GSR score is another demonstration of our student-athlete’s academic excellence,” Associate Athletics Director of Academic Services Dr. Dan Childs said. “Historically, it is the highest score for the Texas A&M athletics department. We are proud of our student-athletes for consistently raising the bar in the classroom. The Center for Student-Athlete Services is extremely proud of our student-athlete’s academic achievements. Among the core principles of our athletics department is ensuring the graduation of student-athletes. We are all extremely proud of this achievement.”

The GSR is based off the graduation rate data for the 2013-16 freshman cohorts for all NCAA Division I institutions. All colleges and universities are required by NCAA legislation and federal law (the Student Right-to-Know act from 1990) to report student graduation rates, and those institutions offering athletics aid are required to report for their student-athletes as well. The NCAA acquires student-athlete graduation rate data from the Department of Education’s Integrated Post-Secondary Data System Graduation Rate Survey (IPEDS-GRS).The student-athlete graduation rate calculated directly based on IPEDS-GRS (which is the methodology the U.S. Department of Education requires) is the proportion of first-year, full-time student-athletes who entered a school on athletics aid and graduated from that institution within six years. This federal rate does not account for students who transfer from their original institution and graduate elsewhere; they are considered non-graduates at both the college they left and the one from which they eventually graduate.

Follow the AggiesFor complete coverage of Texas A&M Athletics, be sure to follow the Aggies on social media at @12thMan (X), @12thman (Instagram & Threads) and @AggieAthletics (Facebook) or visit the official home of Texas A&M Athletics at 12thMan.com.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
The Bryan College Station community is mourning the loss of an influential man and pillar of...
Community mourning the loss of restaurateur
Ashley Randele says her father, Thomas Randele, was really a fugitive bank robber named...
Woman says her dying father, while watching ‘NCIS,’ confessed to being a fugitive with an assumed name
Stock photo of Burleson County Oil Well
Thieves target multiple oil well sites in Burleson County in recent weeks
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year

Latest News

Kyle Field
Transfer portal tracker: Texas A&M football
Aggies’ sixth consecutive win is for The Kids
Texas A&M interim head coach Elijah Robinson
Robinson looking forward to coaching Texas Bowl before leaving for Syracuse
Rudder tops Temple 66-41 at The Armory