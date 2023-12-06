Texas A&M Athletics earns record graduate success rate for third-straight year

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana -- For the third-consecutive year, Texas A&M Athletics set a new school record with an 87% Graduation Success Rate (GSR), the NCAA announced Wednesday.

“Over the last three years, we have continued to set record-breaking marks in our Graduation Success Rate,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Graduating our student-athletes is an integral pillar of our vision for the future of Texas A&M Athletics and is key in creating opportunities through championship athletics. I am incredibly proud of our student-athletes for their hard work and dedication, but I am also thankful for our support staff and the Center for Student-Athlete Services for their dedication and guidance.”

The record-breaking mark was led by women’s basketball, women’s golf, women’s tennis and volleyball who all posted perfect GSR marks. Additionally, men’s swimming & diving, women’s swimming & diving, equestrian, softball and soccer posted 90%-or-better.

“The 2023 GSR score is another demonstration of our student-athlete’s academic excellence,” Associate Athletics Director of Academic Services Dr. Dan Childs said. “Historically, it is the highest score for the Texas A&M athletics department. We are proud of our student-athletes for consistently raising the bar in the classroom. The Center for Student-Athlete Services is extremely proud of our student-athlete’s academic achievements. Among the core principles of our athletics department is ensuring the graduation of student-athletes. We are all extremely proud of this achievement.”

The GSR is based off the graduation rate data for the 2013-16 freshman cohorts for all NCAA Division I institutions. All colleges and universities are required by NCAA legislation and federal law (the Student Right-to-Know act from 1990) to report student graduation rates, and those institutions offering athletics aid are required to report for their student-athletes as well. The NCAA acquires student-athlete graduation rate data from the Department of Education’s Integrated Post-Secondary Data System Graduation Rate Survey (IPEDS-GRS).The student-athlete graduation rate calculated directly based on IPEDS-GRS (which is the methodology the U.S. Department of Education requires) is the proportion of first-year, full-time student-athletes who entered a school on athletics aid and graduated from that institution within six years. This federal rate does not account for students who transfer from their original institution and graduate elsewhere; they are considered non-graduates at both the college they left and the one from which they eventually graduate.

Follow the Aggies For complete coverage of Texas A&M Athletics, be sure to follow the Aggies on social media at @12thMan (X), @12thman (Instagram & Threads) and @AggieAthletics (Facebook) or visit the official home of Texas A&M Athletics at 12thMan.com.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.