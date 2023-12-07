Brazos Valley Instructors learn the art of brick layering

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Instructors from across the Brazos Valley got a unique hands-on experience Thursday.

They spent the day learning about brick layering from the Texas Masonry Council.

“There are so many buildings going up, we have so many contractors that are looking for masons and laborers,” said instructor Ashton White.

Instructors from as far as Belton came to observe and learn.

The purpose of the demonstration was to show the teachers the best way to lead their students through the trade.

Organizers say this is a great idea for students who would rather bypass college and go into the workforce.

“There’s so many opportunities in the trade for these students, so it’s a good way for them to see if they want to persue masonry,” said White.

Since Thursday’s training was specifically for instructors, in January students will have the chance to get some hands-on training.

