Collin Klein coming to Texas A&M to become Aggies OC

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - According to Gigem 247, Collin Klein has accepted an offer to be Texas A&M’s Offensive Coordinator under Mike Elko.

Klein has been at his alma mater of Kansas State the last six seasons and over the last two years has served as the Wildcats’ O.C.

Klein played quarterback in Manhattan under legendary Kansas State head football coach Bill Snyder.

He guided the Wildcats to a pair of wins over the Aggies in 2009 and again in 2011.

Collin was a Heisman Trophy finalist along with eventual winner Johnny Manziel in 2012.

