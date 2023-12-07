Downtown Bryan’s Holiday Stroll and Lighted Parade set for tonight

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The holidays are here and Downtown Bryan will be lit Thursday night.

The Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll starts at 5 p.m. followed by the Lighted Parade which begins at 7 p.m.

Residents can shop and stroll along Downtown Bryan for free hot chocolate, candy canes, and family-friendly activities.

The parade will go south starting at the intersection of 24th Street and Bryan Avenue, turn onto 28th, and head north on Main Street.

Prizes will be awarded to the floats with the best-themed decorations. This year’s Holiday Stroll and Lighted Parade theme is Howdy Holidays.

The city has made parking free in the Roy Kelly Parking Garage for attendees starting at 4 p.m. Thursday.

For road closures and more information, go to destinationbryan.com

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. at Sweed Road near Washington.
Highway 105 reopens in Washington County following rollover crash
Ashley Randele says her father, Thomas Randele, was really a fugitive bank robber named...
Woman says her dying father, while watching ‘NCIS,’ confessed to being a fugitive with an assumed name
Neighborhood residents speak to Austin Police officers in Austin, Texas late Tuesday, Dec. 5,...
Sheriff: Gunman’s parents among 6 dead in Texas attacks; he was earlier arrested for family assault
The Bryan College Station community is mourning the loss of an influential man and pillar of...
Community mourning the loss of restaurateur
Dr. Christie Whitbeck
Christie Whitbeck ‘voluntarily retires’ as Fort Bend ISD Superintendent

Latest News

Thursday Evening Weather Update - December 7
Instructors from across the greater Brazos Valley got a unique hands on experience Thursday.
Brazos Valley Instructors learn the art of brick layering
Thank you, Brazos Valley for helping us to raise money and food for the Brazos Valley Food...
Thousands of dollars, pounds of food collected during KBTX Food for Families Food Drive
Thank you, Brazos Valley for helping us to raise money and food for the Brazos Valley Food Bank
Thousands of dollars, pounds of food collected during KBTX Food for Families Food Drive