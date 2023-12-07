Downtown Bryan’s Holiday Stroll and Lighted Parade set for tonight

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The holidays are here and Downtown Bryan will be lit Thursday night.

The Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll starts at 5 p.m. followed by the Lighted Parade which begins at 7 p.m.

Residents can shop and stroll along Downtown Bryan for free hot chocolate, candy canes, and family-friendly activities.

The parade will go south starting at the intersection of 24th Street and Bryan Avenue, turn onto 28th, and head north on Main Street.

Prizes will be awarded to the floats with the best-themed decorations. This year’s Holiday Stroll and Lighted Parade theme is Howdy Holidays.

The city has made parking free in the Roy Kelly Parking Garage for attendees starting at 4 p.m. Thursday.

For road closures and more information, go to destinationbryan.com

