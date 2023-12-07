Experience Christmas like never before at Hershel’s North Star Lounge

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get into the holiday spirit at Hershel’s North Star Lounge every Friday and Saturday from December 1 through December 23.

You won’t want to miss this over-the-top holiday themed pop up.

Hospitality experts, Jennifer and Michael Satterfield, decorated the bar from top to bottom with different holiday themes.

“First, we thought what better way to celebrate the holiday season than with an 8ft Santa Claus. It’s a great picture opportunity. We also created this Winter Wonderland corner and this really fun wall that’s dedicated to Texas,” Satterfield said. “We have the leg lamp from A Christmas Story and one of the specialty cocktails is served in the classic moose mug from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. We really wanted to incorporate a lot of movies to create that nostalgia around the holidays and to really get you in the holiday spirit.”

