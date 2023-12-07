Experience the Nativity come to life at Bethel Lutheran Church

By Lauren Margolis
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Join Bethel Lutheran Church on Dec. 8, 9 and 10 as they celebrate the reason for the season with a live Nativity!

“We have several scenes that lead up to the stories of Christ’s birth,” said Director of Christian Education Jeff Bellach.

From 6-8:30 p.m. you can drive through sequential scenes from the Christmas story while listening to a narration of the story in your car.

Narrations of the Christmas story are offered in English, Spanish, German, and Japanese!

After driving through, you’re invited to join the church for hot chocolate, cookies, and some photo opportunities.

At the same time, Bethel Lutheran Church will be hosting a Canned Food Drive to support the Brazos Food Pantry.

