Navasota small businesses gear up for Home for the Holidays

By Anna Maynard
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of the city of Navasota’s Home for the Holidays event, a local business owner is encouraging people to shop small to make a big impact this holiday season.

Lloyd Lively, the city’s marketing and communications director, says it will be a day full of holiday cheer.

The free, family-friendly event has something for everyone - a farmer’s market, book signing, Christmas movie showing, and free cookies and hot chocolate.

According to Tanya Ingram, owner of Southern Charm Salon & Boutique in downtown Navasota, events like this one help keep her doors open, even if she’s not a vendor at the farmer’s market. Holiday shoppers give her and the other local vendors she carries at her store a big economic boost.

She wants to remind people that shopping small for gifts means that business owners can afford to buy theirs.

”It really solidifies the business and it actually helps us sustain through the slow times when we have these events here, financially,” Ingram said.

The farmer’s market isn’t the only big event happening that day. The evening of the event will round out with a holiday parade down historic Washington Avenue and Christmas tree lighting at City Hall.

Lively said that events like this are what make small towns like Navasota so special.

”It is home for the holidays. When you think of Christmas, you want to come home. You want to come to that small town that you grew up in and Navasota is perfect for that,” he said.

