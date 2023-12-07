No. 21 Texas A&M drums DePaul 89-64

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jace Carter scored 14 points and Wade Taylor IV and Henry Coleman III added 13 each as No. 21 Texas A&M raced to a 32-point halftime lead and cruised to a 89-64 win over DePaul on Wednesday night.

The Aggies made 14 3-pointers, which is tied for second-most in school history.

Texas A&M (7-2) led 62-30 at halftime for its most points in a first half since scoring 65 against Grambling in 2006. The Aggies made 11 of their 3-pointers before the break, led by four from Carter and three from Taylor.

Carter entered the game shooting just 17% on 3-pointers, but made 4 of 7 Wednesday night.

