No. 21 Texas A&M drums DePaul 89-64

No. 21 Texas A&M drums DePaul 89-64
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jace Carter scored 14 points and Wade Taylor IV and Henry Coleman III added 13 each as No. 21 Texas A&M raced to a 32-point halftime lead and cruised to a 89-64 win over DePaul on Wednesday night.

The Aggies made 14 3-pointers, which is tied for second-most in school history.

Texas A&M (7-2) led 62-30 at halftime for its most points in a first half since scoring 65 against Grambling in 2006. The Aggies made 11 of their 3-pointers before the break, led by four from Carter and three from Taylor.

Carter entered the game shooting just 17% on 3-pointers, but made 4 of 7 Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
Ashley Randele says her father, Thomas Randele, was really a fugitive bank robber named...
Woman says her dying father, while watching ‘NCIS,’ confessed to being a fugitive with an assumed name
The incident happened just after 9 a.m. at Sweed Road near Washington.
Highway 105 reopens in Washington County following rollover crash
The Bryan College Station community is mourning the loss of an influential man and pillar of...
Community mourning the loss of restaurateur
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year

Latest News

Collin Klein coming to Texas A&M to become Aggies’ OC
Kyle Field
Transfer portal tracker: Texas A&M football
Aggies’ sixth consecutive win is for The Kids
Texas A&M Athletics earns record graduate success rate for third-straight year