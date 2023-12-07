Sign up for basketball season at The Boys and Girls Club

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -If the kiddos are ready to shoot some hoops, now’s the time to enroll them in basketball at The Boys & Girls Club!

Athletic Director Jamal Ware said all skill levels ages 6-14 can sign up to play.

Season practice will start in April 2024 and games end around the second week of May.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the enthusiasm of the kids and being able to teach them the love that I have for basketball,” said Ware.

He said playing a sport like basketball can positively impact a child’s life and development in so many ways.

“What’s not to love, I mean the competitiveness, the life skills it teaches you, the camaraderie, the friends you’ll make,” added Ware.

Ware said coaches are required to have at least one practice a week with the kids and they’ll usually be after 5 p.m. on a weekday.

Registration ends Feb. 1.

You can sign up in person or online.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.